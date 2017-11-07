Paul Pierce says Bradley Beal has taken Dwyane Wade‘s spot as the Eastern Conference’s best shooting guard.

NEW: Paul Pierce says Bradley Beal is the best SG in the East. Move over, Dwyane Wade https://t.co/HgU6kbv6Co — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) November 6, 2017

Pierce believes Beal should be named to the All-Star squad this season.

Beal, 24, is putting up a career-best 25.7 points, pulling down 4.7 rebounds and handing out 3.1 assists

