Should the Celtics trade the No. 1 pick in this summer’s NBA Draft?

Paul Pierce says that’d be the smart move to make.

Paul Pierce says Celtics should trade No. 1 overall pick https://t.co/7EVfuAcIti via @WEEI — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) May 18, 2017

Pierce, who jokingly took credit for Boston unexpectedly landing the top pick, argues that the organization can’t afford to miss this current window to win big.

Per WEEI:

Speaking with ESPN on Wednesday, Pierce clearly believes it’s time for Danny Ainge to make another blockbuster deal. “You trade this pick, because [Markelle Fultz] cannot help the Celtics get over the top,” Pierce told The Jump. “The window is now.” “You’re a 50-win team, you’re the No. 1 seed. You have to build on this momentum,” said Pierce. “If you can acquire a Paul George, Jimmy Butler, or Gordon [Hayward] from Utah, you have to do it.”

