SLAM has learned that ESPN will announce the temporary addition of Paul Pierce to its NBA coverage team. The recently-retired Pierce will be a part of the NBA Countdown pregame and halftime shows that will air on ABC throughout the Finals. He will also appear as an analyst on various ESPN platforms, such as SportsCenter and The Jump, throughout the Conference Finals.

The gig is not a new one for Pierce, whose NBA career came to an end last month after his Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Utah Jazz. The 10-time All-Star was a part of ABC’s Finals coverage last year as well.

This year on NBA Countdown, Pierce will join host Michelle Beadle and former NBA players-turned-ESPN analysts Chauncey Billups and Jalen Rose.

Pierce’s first ESPN on-air appearance of the postseason will come Wednesday afternoon at 3 PM EST on The Jump hosted by Rachel Nichols. Pierce will regularly appear on the show, which was recently expanded to one hour.

Yaron Weitzman is a Senior Writer for SLAM. Follow him @YaronWeitzman.