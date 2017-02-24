After getting hilariously blasted on national television Thursday night, Paul Pierce fired back at Draymond Green with a pointed tweet early this morning.

73 wins and u thought u was gonna win a title that yr 😂😂😂3-1 lead oops — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 24, 2017

What a fun, if lopsided, rivalry this is.

The Golden State Warriors erupted for 50 third-quarter points, en route to a 123-113 win against the visiting LA Clippers.

Per the AP:

Draymond Green got hit with a technical while walking away and let his usual fire fly at coach Steve Kerr in the aftermath. They laughed about it later. (Stephen) Curry scored 17 of his 35 points in a 3-point barrage over the final 3:37 of the third quarter, and the two-time reigning MVP also had seven rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Warriors used a big second half to beat the Clippers 123-113 on Thursday night. “I’m not sure what needed to happen but I know we took that quarter over, and it was pretty spectacular,” Green said. “It was a fun night.”

