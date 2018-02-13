Paul Pierce Isn’t Upset Ray Allen Missed His Jersey Retirement Ceremony

There was a mini Celtics reunion at TD Garden on Sunday to celebrate Paul Pierce‘s jersey retirement, with Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, and Doc Rivers all in attendance.

But the other original member of the Boston “Big Three”, Ray Allen, was on a golf course somewhere in Miami with George Lopez.

Asked if he was upset Allen did not make the trip, Pierce said he was more hurt that Tony Allen, who he speaks to regularly, was not at the ceremony, per USA Today‘s Andrew Joseph:

Paul Pierce says he wasn’t disappointed Ray Allen was on the golf course yesterday pic.twitter.com/nzMrfuXGJQ — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) February 12, 2018

Pierce and Allen have reportedly squashed their beef, which was caused by Allen leaving the Celtics for the Heat before the 2012-13 season, but Garnett is still bitter about the breakup.

