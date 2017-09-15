When Paul Pierce looks at rookie Jayson Tatum‘s game, he sees a lot himself in it, and says Tatum plays much in the same way Pierce did when he became a more refined offensive force.

Paul Pierce on Jayson Tatum: 'He looks like an older version of me' – #Celtics @ASherrodblakely https://t.co/N2dsjhjocS — CSN New England (@CSNNE) September 15, 2017

Pierce says the “sky is the limit” for the 19-year-old.

The Boston Celtics selected Tatum with third pick in this summer’s NBA Draft.

