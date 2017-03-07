Paul Pierce is going through a fairly under-the-radar farewell tour, and that’s just fine by him.

Unlike Kobe Bryant’s circus-like exit, The Truth says his 19th and final NBA season has been distraction-free.

Paul Pierce tonight: "My farewell tour is my time with my teammates." — Bill Oram (@billoram) March 7, 2017

Paul Pierce: I’m not getting the same reception Kobe was getting, there’s no distraction. (1/2) — Bill Oram (@billoram) March 7, 2017

Pierce: "There’s no people coming in here with documentary cameras and thousands of people at the hotel. (2/2) — Bill Oram (@billoram) March 7, 2017

Pierce faced the Cetlics for the last time Monday night, but happily sat on the bench for the entirety of the Clippers’ 116-102 victory.

Per the OC Register:

“I didn’t really expect no farewell tour,” he said. “I didn’t expect that.” Last month in Boston, Doc Rivers gave Pierce the start at small forward and his late 3-pointer nearly blew the roof off of TD Garden. Both Rivers and Pierce downplayed the significance of Monday’s encore. Said Pierce: “I really didn’t put too much thought into this one today. It was more about being in that arena, being in the Garden, more so than playing against the team. It’s a whole new team, new coach. I haven’t really put too much thought in about this being the last game against the Celtics.”

Related

Draymond Green to Paul Pierce: ‘You Thought You Was Kobe?’

Paul Pierce Fires Back at Draymond Green