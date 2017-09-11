Paul Pierce is calling on Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen to “bury the hatchet.”

Pierce says their bond as Boston Celtics teammates can never be broken.

“Time to get the band back together @ trayfour #burythehatchet @tic_pix @rajonrondo no matter what happen we all formed a special bond that can never b broken #onceacelticalwaysaceltic”

Allen and Pierce recently hooped together in the Super Penguin Basketball Celebrity Game held in Shanghai.

Per ESPN:

Tencent reports that Allen and Pierce had a meeting and spoke about family, Hurricane Irma and other topics.

Tencent also had a sit-down interview with Allen, during which he talked about the rift, though he never mentioned Pierce or any of his other former teammates by name.

“There is so much that goes on behind the scenes with teams,” Allen said. “The players understand it, the organization understands it. But when I left, what you know is that everybody on one side is gonna say everything they need to say to make their side look like they did everything they could to make sure that they made it correct for me. But from my opinion, I see something totally different.”

Allen later added, “I haven’t said anything negative about these guys. It’s been five or six years since I’ve been gone. Seems like it was a year or two ago. When I left, I was a free agent. It’s disheartening when you hear negative things people say about you, because when you win, you love each other, the families are close all time. When you win together, you always share that bond. That, to me, it’s never changed.”