Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry: ‘James Harden is the MVP’

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said that James Harden deserves the MVP this season, adding, “It’s not even close.”

Before facing the Rockets on Saturday, Gentry said that he gives Harden the nod over Anthony Davis because of the Rockets’ success.

“In my opinion, [Harden] is the MVP of the league,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “It’s not even close, really, what he’s doing with his team and the numbers he’s putting up.” […] “He’s been fantastic. He’s been unbelievable,” Gentry said of [Anthony] Davis. “I think the only difference in him not being heavily, heavily in the conversation is obvious we haven’t had the type of season that a Houston has had or a Toronto has had, you know with [DeMar] DeRozan and those guys.”

