Pelicans Owner Tom Benson Dies at 90

New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson passed away at the age of 90 Thursday, the team announced.

Pelicans Owner Tom Benson, 90, passed away peacefully today at Ochsner Medical Center with his wife Gayle Marie Benson at his side https://t.co/RR2o0MGJc7 pic.twitter.com/BPpWqbb7bu — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 15, 2018

Benson died peacefully at Ochsner Medical Center with his wife Gayle Marie Benson at his side.

He had been hospitalized with the flu on Feb. 16.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement regarding the passing of @PelicansNBA owner Tom Benson pic.twitter.com/BMu9FodxRr — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2018

From the press release: