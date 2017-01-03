After signing an offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets that was matched by the Rockets, Donatas Motiejunas refused to report to Houston, leaving his NBA career in limbo. It seems as though the big man has finally found a home, however, in New Orleans.

The Pelicans announced today that they signed the 7-0 Lithuanian, but the terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Motiejunas has played in the League for four years, posting career numbers of 7.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

