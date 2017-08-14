UPDATE (1:18 p.m. EST): Penny Hardaway clarified his comments with an instagram post on Monday, saying that Kawhi Leonard dislikes the “media and endorsement side of being a super star.”

“Calm down people. I never said that Kawhi wasn’t a super star. I know that he is a super star. I only stated that he doesn’t like the media and endorsement side of being a super star. Best 2 way player in the league.”

Penny Hardaway update: "I only stated that [Kawhi] doesn't like the media and endorsement side of being a superstar" https://t.co/8HtS3JL9SA pic.twitter.com/jQ5VJDMLBG — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) August 14, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: Kawhi Leonard is not an NBA superstar, according to Penny Hardaway.

Leonard doesn’t appear in enough television ads for Penny’s liking.

I respect the viewpoint… even if you don’t agree…respectful thoughts? #Spurs pic.twitter.com/1dBOkJlbQ9 — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) August 14, 2017

Kawhi is coming off the best season of his ascendant career, finishing third in MVP voting, while leading the Spurs to a 61-21 record.

