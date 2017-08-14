UPDATE (1:18 p.m. EST): Penny Hardaway clarified his comments with an instagram post on Monday, saying that Kawhi Leonard dislikes the “media and endorsement side of being a super star.”

“Calm down people. I never said that Kawhi wasn’t a super star. I know that he is a super star. I only stated that he doesn’t like the media and endorsement side of being a super star. Best 2 way player in the league.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Kawhi Leonard is not an NBA superstar, according to Penny Hardaway.

Leonard doesn’t appear in enough television ads for Penny’s liking.

Kawhi is coming off the best season of his ascendant career, finishing third in MVP voting, while leading the Spurs to a 61-21 record.

Related
Michael Jordan: Kawhi Leonard the ‘Best Two-Way Player in the Game’