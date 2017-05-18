New York ended up with the No. 8 seed in this summer’s NBA Draft, and Phil Jackson was, um, pretty Zen about the whole thing.
The Knicks’ team president says he’s confident heading into the Draft since he’s so good at picking young talent.
Phil Jackson's reaction to the Knicks falling to the eighth spot in the draft: pic.twitter.com/VRtyvTKUTI
— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 17, 2017
Last time the Knicks picked eighth overall, they chose Jordan Hill over Stephen Curry.
Per ESPN:
“Our opportunity [at] seven could have been 10, so eight we’ll live with,” Jackson said. “I think that we’re good at what we do.”
Jackson reiterated that the club has a void to fill at guard and wing, so you can expect the focus to be on those positions.
Jackson, as expected, didn’t offer much Tuesday to tip the Knicks’ hand. He said the club will begin workouts Wednesday. According to a source, North Carolina center Tony Bradley will be among the players working out, the first of dozens of players who will work out at the team facility in Westchester. Jackson believes that process will end with the Knicks adding a strong prospect.
“We’ll get a talented young player, hopefully someone that can contribute this next year,” he said.
