New York ended up with the No. 8 seed in this summer’s NBA Draft, and Phil Jackson was, um, pretty Zen about the whole thing.

The Knicks’ team president says he’s confident heading into the Draft since he’s so good at picking young talent.

Phil Jackson's reaction to the Knicks falling to the eighth spot in the draft: pic.twitter.com/VRtyvTKUTI — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 17, 2017

Last time the Knicks picked eighth overall, they chose Jordan Hill over Stephen Curry.

Per ESPN: