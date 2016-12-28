New York Knicks president Phil Jackson and Los Angeles Lakers president and co-owner Jeanie Buss called off their four-year engagement, it was announced Tuesday night via Twitter.

Nothing but love and respect for this man. @PhilJackson11 https://t.co/jlgNhnZvOA — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) December 28, 2016





The love of my life is the Los Angeles Lakers. I love Phil & will always. It's not fair to him or Lakers to not have my undivided attention — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) December 28, 2016

