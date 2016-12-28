New York Knicks president Phil Jackson and Los Angeles Lakers president and co-owner Jeanie Buss called off their four-year engagement, it was announced Tuesday night via Twitter.
The Zen Master wrote that their long-distance relationship had become impossible to manage.
— Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) December 28, 2016
Nothing but love and respect for this man. @PhilJackson11 https://t.co/jlgNhnZvOA
— Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) December 28, 2016
The love of my life is the Los Angeles Lakers. I love Phil & will always. It's not fair to him or Lakers to not have my undivided attention
— Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) December 28, 2016
Per the OC Register:
The two began dating in 1999 and became engaged around Christmas in 2012. In the foreword to Buss’ 2010 memoir, “Laker Girl,” Jackson wrote that she and Buss first bonded while waiting for a delayed flight from Vancouver, B.C., following league meetings the summer before his first season with the Lakers.
“Let’s just say that was the beginning of something special,” he wrote.
In recent seasons, Buss and Jackson sat together for parts of Knicks and Lakers games at Staples Center.
