Pistons Owner: Stan Van Gundy’s Future Unclear

by April 10, 2018
Tom Gores, the owner of the Detroit Pistons, offered reporters little clarity Monday night on what team president and head coach Stan Van Gundy‘s future with the team is.

Gores says he’ll sit down with SVG, and that any decision will be made jointly.

The Pistons surpassed their 37-win total from last season, but are missing the Playoffs for the third year of Van Gundy’s tenure.

Per the Detroit News:

“We’re going to meet next week and discuss what’s going on. At the same time, he’s dedicated the last four years and Stan and I are partners,” Gores said. “There’s no way I would make a decision without talking to Stan and he’s been really busy with the season. That’s a decision Stan and I make.”

Asked about why the Pistons haven’t won as much as he’d like, Gores pointed directly to [Reggie] Jackson’s absence.

“For sure, Reggie. You can see the incredible difference he’s made. At the same time, we have to be prepared,” Gores said. “It was sad to see Reggie get hurt … “Reggie has made a difference but we have to get used to players get injured. No excuses — we have no excuses.”

The roster essentially is set for next season and there’s not much cap room to reconfigure the roster, even if they wanted to make changes. That doesn’t mean that Van Gundy necessarily will stay because he constructed the roster.

“I don’t look at it that way and I don’t think Stan does either,” Gores said. “What we did, we did. We did that together. There’s not a big move that Stan made without me. We’re together in that.”

  
