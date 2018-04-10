Pistons Owner: Stan Van Gundy’s Future Unclear

Tom Gores, the owner of the Detroit Pistons, offered reporters little clarity Monday night on what team president and head coach Stan Van Gundy‘s future with the team is.

Gores says he’ll sit down with SVG, and that any decision will be made jointly.

The Pistons surpassed their 37-win total from last season, but are missing the Playoffs for the third year of Van Gundy’s tenure.

Per the Detroit News: