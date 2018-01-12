The Detroit Pistons are said to be discussing a potential Stanley Johnson trade in their talks with other NBA teams.

Johnson is reportedly available “for the right return.”

The Pistons have also fielded inquiries about Luke Kennard, but are less inclined to move the rookie.

