Willie Reed Suspended 6 Games For Domestic Violence Charge

The NBA has suspended Pistons center Willie Reed for six games as a result of a domestic violence incident involving his wife last summer.

Criminal charges were dropped in court, but after launching its own investigation, the League decided to impose an additional penalty.

Former @MiamiHEAT player now @LAClippers Willie Reed still at Miami Dade jail on domestic battery charge and $1500 bond. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/Y6xghJvNLM — Tania Francois (@SheBreaksNews) August 6, 2017

Per NBA press release:

The NBA conducted its own investigation into this matter, reviewing all available materials and interviewing the parties involved. The NBA also consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance in such cases. The six-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, the outcome of the criminal matter, and Reed’s voluntary participation in counseling as well as the court-mandated program, among other factors.

RELATED:

Willie Reed Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge