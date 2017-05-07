Cavaliers 109, Raptors 102 (Cleveland wins 4-0)

Another series, another sweep.

LeBron James (35p, 6a, 9r) and Kyrie Irving (27p, 9a, 5r) led the way on Sunday.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving combined to score or assist 92 of the Cavs’ 102 points today — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 7, 2017

When the Raptors mounted a comeback in the second half, James and Irving made sure that Cleveland finished the job. At one point in the 4th quarter, Uncle Drew poured in 11 straight.

Kyrie is a bad, bad man. pic.twitter.com/yr2IYoxC00 — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2017

Cleveland is the first team since the 2001 Lakers to win 11 consecutive playoff games and the first team in NBA history to start 8-0 in two consecutive postseasons. They now await either Boston or Washington in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After the game, LeBron was asked who he preferred to play. His response: “It doesn’t matter.”

Wizards 121, Celtics 102 (Series tied 2-2)

This one was tied at 48 at the half. Then the Wizards went crazy.

In the third quarter, John Wall (27p, 12a) led his squad on an absurd 26-0 RUN. Peep the highlights here.

As a team, Washington shot 52% from the field and 43% from three. Bradley Beal had a game-high 29 points on 11/16.

For the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas dropped a team-high 19 points in just 31 minutes of action. But the point guard was not happy with the officiating.

The home team is yet to lose in this series. Will that remain the case Wednesday at TD Garden?

Rockets 125, Spurs 104 (Series tied 2-2)

Houston couldn’t miss tonight, shooting 53% from the field and 44% from deep. In the third quarter when things got out of hand, they hit eight three-pointers.

rox rox rox rox rox

🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/pVoeCALNXY — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 8, 2017

The Beard did his thing: 28 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds.

Harden is cooking tonight. pic.twitter.com/mkB5JOlzZQ — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 8, 2017

It was reported prior to the game that Patrick Beverley’s grandfather had just passed away. The point guard was visibly shaken at times, but still played 26 minutes and had 10 points and 6 assists.

Beverley is playing with a heavy heart after his grandfather died earlier today https://t.co/CPzzuAJqza pic.twitter.com/RAaqb0WSrS — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 8, 2017

Nene exited in the first quarter with a groin injury and did not return. No updates yet on his status.

For San Antonio, Jonathan Simmons had a team-high 17 points off the bench.

Game 5 is Tuesday at the AT&T Center.