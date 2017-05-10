Celtics 123, Wizards 101 (Boston leads 3-2)

Boston got out to a great start, winning the opening quarter 33-21.

Fueled by a red hot Avery Bradley, they didn’t let up. AB had already notched a playoff career-high 25 points by halftime.

Big man Al Horford did a little bit of everything once again:

The Celtics were able to effectively contain Wall and Beal, who combined to go 14/36. As a team, Washington shot 38.5% from the field and 24.1% from three, while Boston shot 52.9% and 48.5% respectively.

Four of the five games have been blowouts, and the home team has yet to lose in the series. Will that remain the case Friday at the Verizon Center?