Celtics 123, Wizards 101 (Boston leads 3-2)
Boston got out to a great start, winning the opening quarter 33-21.
Celtics are rolling early. pic.twitter.com/dakCG1oZ7X
Fueled by a red hot Avery Bradley, they didn’t let up. AB had already notched a playoff career-high 25 points by halftime.
Avery Bradley heat check: Yep, still 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z4nVJvYaiv
Avery Bradley’s 25 Pts in the 1st half were no easy feat. pic.twitter.com/xuZvngZ2fj
Big man Al Horford did a little bit of everything once again:
Not pictured: Wizards combined to shoot 2-12 when guarded by Horford 😳
Al did everything. pic.twitter.com/wFOyP1VzZJ
The Celtics were able to effectively contain Wall and Beal, who combined to go 14/36. As a team, Washington shot 38.5% from the field and 24.1% from three, while Boston shot 52.9% and 48.5% respectively.
Four of the five games have been blowouts, and the home team has yet to lose in the series. Will that remain the case Friday at the Verizon Center?
