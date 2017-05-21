Celtics 111, Cavaliers 108 (Cleveland leads 2-1)

What. A. Game.

After the Celtics lost by 44 in Game 2, no one expected this one to be close, especially with Isaiah Thomas out. For awhile, it looked like another blowout. Kevin Love couldn’t miss, hitting seven three-pointers in the first half alone. Kyrie Irving had things going as well.

Cleveland’s lead grew to 21 POINTS in the third quarter.

But the Celtics never gave up. Behind Marcus Smart (career-high 27 points) and Avery Bradley (20 points), they fought their way back.

And with the score tied in the final seconds, AB DELIVERED:

This shot ended the Cavs’ 13-game playoff winning streak.

LeBron James struggled on offense, posting just 11 points on 4/13.

Game 4 is Tuesday. Tune in.