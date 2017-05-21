Celtics 111, Cavaliers 108 (Cleveland leads 2-1)

What. A. Game.

After the Celtics lost by 44 in Game 2, no one expected this one to be close, especially with Isaiah Thomas out. For awhile, it looked like another blowout. Kevin Love couldn’t miss, hitting seven three-pointers in the first half alone. Kyrie Irving had things going as well.

Kyrie doing Kyrie things. pic.twitter.com/Nesfi6UGNN — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 22, 2017

Cleveland’s lead grew to 21 POINTS in the third quarter.

But the Celtics never gave up. Behind Marcus Smart (career-high 27 points) and Avery Bradley (20 points), they fought their way back.

Marcus Smart dropping dimes. pic.twitter.com/vVeb2yVXIH — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 22, 2017

And with the score tied in the final seconds, AB DELIVERED:

This shot ended the Cavs’ 13-game playoff winning streak.

LeBron James struggled on offense, posting just 11 points on 4/13.

LeBron James did not score in the final 16:31 of Game 3. pic.twitter.com/9ATvacf2iU — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 22, 2017

Game 4 is Tuesday. Tune in.