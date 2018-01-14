Heat 97 (25-17), Bucks 79 (22-20)

The Bucks held the lead for most of the first half. The Heat, after five ties and nine lead changes, took over with a 30-16 third quarter. They turned up their defensive intensity and Milwaukee shot just 31.6 percent for the game, including 4-28 from three-point land.

The Heat won their seventh straight game on the strength of 25 points from Goran Dragic, 8 assists from James Johnson and 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks from Hassan Whiteside.

.@Goran_Dragic closed the door on the Bucks earlier today! 🐉 scored 11 of his team-high 25 points in the 4th quarter of the #HEATwin pic.twitter.com/yBIp7uvdms — Miami HEATTTTTTT (@MiamiHEAT) January 15, 2018

Pelicans 123 (22-20), Knicks 118 (19-24)

The Knicks had MSG rocking early, breaking out of the gates with a 29-13 first quarter. Tim Hardaway Jr made his return to the Garden for the first time since late November, and along with Jarrett Jack, carried the Knicks offensively.

Anthony Davis was the lone bright spot for New Orleans throughout the first three quarters. He had 35 and 11 after 36 minutes, leading the Pelicans charge back from a 19-point deficit. New Orleans clamped down in the fourth quarter, holding the Knicks to 14 points.

Jrue Holiday stepped up to help AD, registering 9 of his 31 points in overtime. Davis finished with 48 points, 17 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks on 17-30 shooting.

BRO THIS SHOT CRAZY. AD IS A CHEAT CODE (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/BCEHi1GUVT — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 14, 2018

Pacers 120 (23-20), Suns 97 (16-28)

The Pacers built a 33-point lead in this one, relying on a balanced team effort that was spearheaded by Darren Collison and Victor Oladipo. Collison went for 19 points and Oladipo had 17 and 4 steals. Five other Pacers scored in double-figures.

Timberwolves 120 (29-16), Trail Blazers 103 (22-21)

After CJ McCollum got in foul trouble, the Timberwolves smothered Damian Lillard, bringing multiple defenders on all of his drives to the rim, forcing him into 6 turnovers and holding Portland to 10 second quarter points. And on the offensive end, Jamal Crawford joined all five of the Wolves’ starters in scoring at least 10 points.