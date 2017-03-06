Pacers 97 (32-30), Hawks 96 (34-28)

Paul George did his thing in this one, dropping 34 points on 12/19 shooting. But it was Glenn Robinson III who stole the show, as the dunk contest champ nailed the game-winning trey. He also had this ridiculous block:

The dunk champ getting it done on defense. pic.twitter.com/VNPne0u23Y — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 5, 2017

Atlanta head coach Mike Budenholzer missed the game after he was suspended for bumping a referee Friday against Cleveland.

Warriors 112 (51-11), Knicks 105 (25-38)

After losing back-to-back games, Stephen Curry and the Warriors got back on track with a win over the Knicks. This one had a different feel early, due to a little experiment at MSG:

Draymond Green was outspoken about the lack of in-game entertainment, claiming the entire thing “was pathetic” and that it “changed the flow of the game.” Regardless, his teammates got the job done, as the Splash Brothers combined for 60 points. For New York, D-Rose had 28 and Kristaps put up 24 and 15 boards.

Suns 109 (21-42), Celtics 106 (40-23)

This game had perhaps the craziest finish of the season. Trailing by 2 with under 10 seconds remaining, the Suns somehow managed to win by three in regulation. Peep the wild ending – highlighted by Tyler Ulis’ game-winner – here. The former Wildcat had a career-high 20 points off the bench. Isaiah Thomas had 35 for the Celtics.

Wizards 115 (37-24), Magic 114 (23-40)

The Magic led by 16 at halftime and 11 going into the fourth quarter, but could not hold off Washington. Recent Wiz acquisition Bojan Bogdanovic continued to prove what he’s capable of, dropping 15 of his 27 points and hitting five of his career-high eight three-pointers in the final period. Bradley Beal led all scorers with 32 points on 12/21 shooting.

Jazz 110 (39-24), Kings 109 (25-37)

Utah used a 28-16 fourth quarter, and a Rudy Gobert game-tying bucket, to force overtime. The Stifle Tower then finished the job in the extra period, tipping in the game-winner at the buzzer. The shot was initially ruled goaltending, but the call was overturned. Gobert had 16 points and 24 rebounds overall, and Rodney Hood contributed a season-high 28 points. Sacramento has lost four straight.

Mavericks 104 (26-36), Thunder 89 (35-28)

The Mavs played lockdown defense tonight, holding the Thunder to 40% (33/82) from the field and 9% (2/22) from three.

Wesley Matthews has the crowd fired up with his defense on Westbrook. (via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/EZOO8nf4tB — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 6, 2017

Russ managed to score 29 points, but shot just 8/24. Seth Curry (22p) and Dirk Nowitzki (18p/12r) led the way for Dallas.

Pelicans 105 (25-38), Lakers 97 (19-44)

The Pels superstar front-court duo came to play tonight, with AD recording 31 points and 9 boards and Boogie pitching in 26 and 15. Los Angeles actually shot a higher percentage from the field than New Orleans, but had a brutal 25 turnovers. This was the Pelicans’ first victory with Cousins in uniform.