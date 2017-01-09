Pelicans 110 (15-24), Knicks 96 (17-21)

It was a drama filled night in NY, highlighted by Derrick Rose’s mysterious absence from the team. According to Courtney Lee, Rose was at shootaround earlier today. Here’s what coach Hornacek said after the game:

Hornacek on Derrick Rose: “Right now we don’t have enough information to give you anything.” #NYKvsNOP #Knicks — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 10, 2017

Joakim Noah claimed that he spoke to Derrick and that he was okay:

Joakim Noah tells reporters that he spoke to Derrick Rose after the game. Says “He’s OK.” Does not elaborate further. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) January 10, 2017

There was also some speculation that the Knicks’ point guard returned to his hometown of Chicago:

There are strong indications that Derrick Rose returned to his hometown of Chicago. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 10, 2017

The rest of the Knicks did not show up to play, as Anthony Davis dominated: 40 points, 18 boards, and 3 blocks.

Carmelo Anthony (18 points) and Kyle O’Quinn were both ejected in the third quarter. The Knicks have lost eight of their last nine.

Thunder 109 (23-16), Bulls 94 (19-18)

Russ came up one rebound shy of a triple-double (21p, 14a, 9r), and the Thunder cruised to a victory over Chicago. They shot 56.6% from the field and had their way inside, with Steven Adams and Enes Kanter both dropping 20+. Jimmy Butler, who has been on an absolute tear lately, was hampered by an illness and scored just 1 point in 29 minutes of action.

Timberwolves 101 (12-26), Mavericks 92 (11-27)

KAT went to work early in this one, scoring 20 of his 34 points in the first quarter. Watch him throw down a monster slam on the break here. Both Dirk (26 points, 5/10 from three) and Harrison Barnes (30 points, 4/5 from three) got buckets for Dallas, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Towns’ big night. The Wolves snapped a four-game losing streak.