Warriors 121, Jazz 95 (Golden State wins 4-0)

Golden State came out of the gates on fire, winning the first quarter 39-17. Utah fought their way back, cutting it to single digits, but ultimately could not get the job done.

Stephen Curry showed out, dropping 30 points on 9/15 from the field. Draymond Green also recorded a triple-double: 17 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds.

For the Jazz, Gordon Hayward had 25 points and the other former Butler Bulldog Shelvin Mack pitched in 18.

Along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors are now 8-0 to begin the playoffs.

They await either Houston or San Antonio in the Western Conference Finals.