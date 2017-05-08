Warriors 121, Jazz 95 (Golden State wins 4-0)

Golden State came out of the gates on fire, winning the first quarter 39-17. Utah fought their way back, cutting it to single digits, but ultimately could not get the job done.

Stephen Curry showed out, dropping 30 points on 9/15 from the field. Draymond Green also recorded a triple-double: 17 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds.

The Warriors have NEVER lost when Draymond gets a triple-double pic.twitter.com/nrntFU9dLj — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 9, 2017

For the Jazz, Gordon Hayward had 25 points and the other former Butler Bulldog Shelvin Mack pitched in 18.

Gordon Hayward can opt out of the final year of his contract this summer. Did Jazz fans just say goodbye to their franchise player? pic.twitter.com/JVesnKpBsn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 9, 2017

Along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors are now 8-0 to begin the playoffs.

They await either Houston or San Antonio in the Western Conference Finals.