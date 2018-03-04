Post Up: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo Go Off

by March 04, 2018
140
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hawks 113 (20-44), Suns 112 (19-46)

Taurean Prince nailed the game-winning three-pointer with 7.6 seconds left. Devin Booker had a chance to answer but he missed a fadeaway from the right baseline as time expired. Prince finished with 22 points for the Hawks.

Raptors 103 (45-17), Hornets 98 (28-36)

Six Raptors scored at least 12 points, led by DeMar DeRozan‘s 19. Toronto limited Charlotte to just 37 percent field goal shooting.

Pacers 98 (36-27), Wizards 95 (36-28)

Victor Oladipo returned home to the DMV and put up a big-time performance. The All-Star had 33 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in the win.

Pelicans 126 (36-26), Mavericks 109 (19-45)

The Pelicans earned their eighth straight win behind 30 points from Jrue Holiday. Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-best 23 points in the loss.

Bucks 118 (34-29), 76ers 110 (34-28)

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks back from a 20-point deficit. He registered 35 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in the win.

Clippers 123 (34-28), Nets 120 (20-44)

The Nets put up a big fight in the fourth quarter, overcoming a 15-point disadvantage to take an 8-point lead. The Clippers closed the game on a 13-2 run, with Austin Rivers and Lou Williams getting buckets.

Kings 102 (20-44), Knicks 99 (24-40)

Though the Knicks stormed back from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Skal Labissiere unexpectedly drilled the game-winning three-pointer.

  
