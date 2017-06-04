Warriors 132, Cavs 113 (Warriors lead series 2-0)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a Kevin Durant problem.

For the second straight game, the Warriors’ major offseason acquisition was unstoppable, this time going for 33 points (13-22 shooting), 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocks and 3 steals to lead Golden State to a 132-113 victory and a 2-0 series lead in the 2017 NBA Finals. Golden State has not lost a game thus far in the playoffs.

Kevin Durant is TOO GOOD. pic.twitter.com/xcOUf7VZ68 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 5, 2017

Durant’s presence and impact made things easier on his star teammates, too. Stephen Curry put up his first career Finals triple-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, and Klay Thompson finally broke out of his playoff-long slump by putting up 22 points.

The Cavaliers hung tough through the first half and trailed by three at the end of two quarters, thanks in large part to the efforts of LeBron James. The King notched his eighth career Finals triple-double with a 29-point, 11-rebound, 14-assist performance, tying Magic Johnson for the most career triple-doubles in NBA Finals history.

But it wasn’t enough.

Kevin Love scored 27 points to go along with 7 boards and Kyrie Irving dropped a quiet 19. But just like in Game 1, the Cavs bench struggled mightily.

The series heads back to Cleveland for Game 3 and the Cavaliers clearly need to make some adjustments to slow down the Warriors’ juggernaut offense. There’s only so much LeBron James can do by himself.