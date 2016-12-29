Wizards 111 (15-16), Pacers 105 (15-18)

After losing Bradley Beal to a sore right ankle, John Wall came up huge for the Wizards. He went off for 36 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists, leading a late charge to secure the game. He found Otto Porter for a few fourth quarter buckets and then sank the final two free throws of the game. Paul George had 34 in the loss.

Hornets 120 (18-14), Magic 101 (15-19)

The Hornets used a big third quarter to blow this game open. They outscored the Magic 35-13 and led by as much as 33. Nic Batum had 20 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists and Kemba Walker added 21. Six Hornets finished in double-figure scoring.

Hawks 102 (16-16), Knicks 98 (16-15)

Carmelo Anthony got ejected in the second quarter after mixing it up with Thabo Sefolosha. The Knicks were able to hang tough behind 26 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists from Derrick Rose and 24 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks from Kristaps Porzingis. In the end, Dennis Schroder’s 27 and Dwight Howard’s 16 points and 22 rebounds were too much to overcome. Paul Millsap (12 points on 4-20 shooting) iced the game with a pair of late free-throws.

Melo got ejected tonight for hitting Thabo Sefolosha. https://t.co/kDZg95XX42 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 29, 2016

Bucks 119 (15-15), Pistons 94 (15-19)

Milwaukee’s Big Two showed out in this one. Jabari Parker finished with 31 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds. The Bucks dominated the second half. They outscored the Pistons 57-40 after halftime and kept Detroit to 6-24 from outside the arc.

Jabari lives at the rim. https://t.co/W0zqLrDzd2 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 29, 2016

Bulls 101 (16-16), Nets 99 (8-23)

Brook Lopez hit 5 three-pointers because he’s a deadeye shooter now. He shot 12-20 overall, scoring 33 points. His buckets had the Nets ahead by a few possessions for most of the night. The Nets had the momentum because of a slow game from Rajon Rondo and a limited Dwyane Wade, who was dealing with a migraine. But that all gave Jimmy Butler more room to go off. Jimmy Buckets got buckets, ending up with a 40-piece for the second time this season. He also had 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. And he broke the Nets’ hearts with a buzzer-beating walkoff fadeaway.

Pelicans 102 (13-21), Clippers 98 (22-12)

Chris Paul returned from a three-game absence, but he wasn’t enough to beat Anthony Davis. The Brow scored 20 points, blocked 2 shots and had 3 steals. The Clippers have now dropped their last four games.

Spurs 119 (26-6), Suns 98 (9-23)

It was business as usual for the Spurs tonight. Kawhi Leonard was given the night off, but LaMarcus Aldridge, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol handled the heavy lifting. LMA had 27 and 8 rebounds, Parker scored 20 and Gasol had 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Spurs shot 54% for the game and outrebounded the Suns 46-33. TJ Warren scored 23 for Phoenix.

Nuggets 105 (14-18), Wolves 103 (10-22)

Karl-Anthony Towns finally had his first career triple-double tonight. Young KAT had a modest 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. After a Danilo Gallinari bucket, Andrew Wiggins had a chance to make sure Towns’ big night could continue to overtime. Wilson Chandler swatted his shot, though, and the Nuggets escaped with the win.

Blazers 102 (14-20), Kings 89 (14-18)

DeMarcus Cousins had a more-than-solid 28 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, but the Blazers had six players score in double-figures, led by CJ McCollum’s 20 points and 7 assists. Mason Plumlee added 12 points and 14 rebounds. Portland ended their six-game losing streak and snapped Sac-Town’s four-game winning streak. Damian Lillard sat out for the second consecutive game.

Warriors 121 (28-5), Raptos 111 (22-9)

The Raptors brought the game to within 5 points twice. Kyle Lowry was cooking, dropping 27 points and 11 assists. DeMar DeRozan became the Raptors’ franchise leader in points tonight, hitting for 29 in this game. Terrence Ross came off the bench for 24 points and 7 rebounds.

The Warriors were composed and didn’t lose their lead. Stephen Curry had 28 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Kevin Durant pulled down 17 rebounds to go along with his 22 points, 7 assists and 5 blocks. Klay Thompson was locked in, shooting 5-7 from three-point range for 21 points.