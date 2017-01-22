Warriors 118 (38-6), Magic 98 (18-28)

This one was tied at halftime before Golden State caught fire, scoring 42 points in the third quarter to pull away. Overall, they hit a season-high 19 three-pointers, 14 of which came from Steph (7) and Klay (7):

Curry dropped a game-high 27 points. Elfrid Payton led Orlando with 23.

Mavericks 122 (15-29), Lakers 73 (16-31)

On the 11-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game, the Lakers suffered their largest margin of defeat in franchise history. The Mavs seized control of this one in the second quarter, outscoring LA 38-11. Seven Dallas players finished in double-figures, led by Justin Anderson’s 19 in just 16 minutes of action. The Lakers shot 38.3% from the field and 14.3% from deep.

Suns 115 (15-29), Raptors 103 (28-16)

It was the Eric Bledsoe show in Toronto tonight, as the guard put up a career-high 40 points along with 13 assists and 6 rebounds. It was the first 40-point/10-assist performance by a Suns player since Steven Nash did it back in 2006. The highlight of the game, however, went to rookie Marquese Chriss, who skied for a monster slam. Phoenix has now won two in a row, and has gone 11-6 against Eastern Conference opponents this season.

Timberwolves 111 (16-28), Nuggets 108 (18-25)

Karl-Anthony Towns had another big game, posting 32 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 blocks, and nailing the go-ahead jumper with 42.5 seconds remaining.

The Wolves trailed by nine mid-way through the fourth, but were able to fight their way back to secure their second straight victory. Gary Harris led Denver with 22 points