Celtics 115, Wizards 105 (Boston wins 4-3)
The hero of Game 7 didn’t even start.
Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk erupted for a playoff career-high 26 points, including 14 in the 4th quarter (on 5/6 shooting), to help his squad advance.
Kelly Olynyk goes off for 14 PTS in Q4. #ItsNotLuck#NBAPlayoffs
— NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2017
Isaiah Thomas did his thing as well: 29 points and 12 assists.
Bradley Beal kept the Wizards in the game in the second half, finishing with 38 points on 12/22 from the field. John Wall had 18 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds, but shot 8/23.
Washington got just 5 points from their bench, compared to 48 from the Celtics’ second unit.
Jaylen doing work 👀
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 16, 2017
Boston is now headed to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2012. Game 1 against the Cavaliers is Wednesday at the Q.
What's next, @Isaiah_Thomas? #ItsNotLuck
— NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2017
