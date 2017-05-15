Celtics 115, Wizards 105 (Boston wins 4-3)

The hero of Game 7 didn’t even start.

Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk erupted for a playoff career-high 26 points, including 14 in the 4th quarter (on 5/6 shooting), to help his squad advance.

Isaiah Thomas did his thing as well: 29 points and 12 assists.

Bradley Beal kept the Wizards in the game in the second half, finishing with 38 points on 12/22 from the field. John Wall had 18 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds, but shot 8/23.

Washington got just 5 points from their bench, compared to 48 from the Celtics’ second unit.

Jaylen doing work 👀 pic.twitter.com/b9M63ZCvwi — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 16, 2017

Boston is now headed to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2012. Game 1 against the Cavaliers is Wednesday at the Q.