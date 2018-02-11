Post Up: LeBron James and the Cavs Destroy the Celtics

Cavaliers 121 (33-22), Celtics 99 (40-18)

LeBron James dropped 24 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds, fueling a dominant Cavalier performance. The Cavs took over in the second quarter with a 33-20 run. The new-look Cavs got a combined 49 points from their four new players and they held the Celtics to just 26 percent three-point shooting.

Raptors 123 (39-16), Hornets 103 (23-33)

DeMar DeRozan, CJ Miles and Jonas Valanciunas all scored at least 21 points. The Raptors made 18 three-pointers and built a 36-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Hawks 118 (18-39), Pistons 115 (27-28)

Dennis Schroder led six Hawks that scored in double figures. Atlanta was able to outlast 23 lead changes and nine ties. The knockout punch came from Dewayne Dedmon, who tied his career-high with 20 points. The Hawks big man had six points down the stretch to overcome a combined 48 points and 22 rebounds from Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin.

Pacers 121 (32-25), Knicks 113 (23-34)

Victor Oladipo had 30 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds tonight. The rest of the Pacers came to play, too. They had 54 rebounds and limited the Knicks to 25 percent three-point shooting. New York has lost six in a row.

Rockets 104 (42-13), Mavericks 97 (18-39)

Chris Paul and James Harden combined to score 52 points. They had to beat out a pesky Mavericks team who stuck around all game, pulling down 52 rebounds and dishing out 26 assists on 38 field goals.

Timberwolves 111 (35-24), Kings 106 (17-38)

Karl-Anthony Towns came to play tonight, notching 29 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks. Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler combined for 34 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists and the Wolves earned their 13th straight home win.

Thunder 110 (32-25), Grizzles 92 (18-37)

Paul George scored 33 points tonight, stepping up for Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, both sidelined with ankle sprains.

Jazz 115 (28-28), Trail Blazers 96 (31-26)

The Jazz trailed by one point at halftime, climbing back from an 11-point first half deficit. They busted the game open in the third quarter behind high-level play from Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles. Mitchell and Ingles finished with 27 and 24 points, respectively. Jae Crowder scored 15 in his Jazz debut, which marks Utah’s ninth straight win.