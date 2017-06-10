Cavaliers 137, Warriors 116 (Golden State leads 3-1)

After Game 3, Kevin Durant emphasized that the Warriors’ job was not done. “Closeout games are always the toughest,” he said. That proved true Friday night.

It was clear from opening tip that the Cavs did not want to see the Larry O’Brien handed to another team at the Q. They made a big statement in the opening quarter, erupting for an NBA Finals record 49 points. Everyone showed up to play, including big man Tristan Thompson, who was nowhere to be found through the first three contests.

“They scored almost 50 points in the first quarter,” Klay Thompson said afterwards, “That’s ridiculous. We can’t let that happen.”

By halftime, Cleveland had tallied an equally insane 86 POINTS (also a record) and extended their advantage to 18. Kyrie had already scored 28 on 11/14 and LeBron’s stat line looked like a typo: 22 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds. As a team, the Cavs shot 61% from the field and 59% from deep. Yes, you read all of that correctly.

Kyrie has a game high 25p, LeBron is on #TripleDoubleWatch (15/7/5).@cavs lead @warriors 73-55 with 3:26 to play in the half on #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/vIbghZhQT8 — NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2017

Things got weird in the third quarter. Really weird. LeBron and KD exchanged words. Draymond appeared to get ejected after picking up his 2nd technical, which we soon found out was only his 1st. There were multiple flagrant foul call reviews and an OFF-THE-BACKBOARD Tracy McGrady-esque self alley-oop. It was as eventful a quarter as we’ve seen this postseason, but the lead barely changed. Cleveland was up 115-96 heading into the 4th.

Every time Golden State threatened to make it interesting, LeBron and Kyrie responded. The King notched yet another triple-double (31p, 11a, 10r), passing Magic Johnson for the most in Finals history (9), while Uncle Drew dropped a cool 40 points.

Oh yeah, and the Cavs broke another Finals record – the most three-pointers in a single game (24).

KD (35 points) was the primary guy for the Dubs, who lost their first game in the 2017 playoffs. Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters what he thought was the major difference in this one: “I think the biggest thing is they brought a level of physicality that we did not match…and we have to do a better job with that.”

Curry and Thompson combined for just 27 points on 8/24. They registered 56 points together on Wednesday.

In the end, we should be thankful. Cleveland has given us the greatest gift in the world – more basketball.

Game 5 is Monday. See you then.