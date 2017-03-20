Mavericks 111 (30-39), Nets 104 (13-56)

The Mavs led by 14 at halftime, but Brooklyn fought their way back into this one. It was a pair of Harrison Barnes lay-ups in the final minute and change that helped seal the outcome. Dirk showed that he’s still got it, posting 23 and 9 rebounds in 27 minutes.

Still got it. @swish41 had 23 points and 9 rebounds in the Mavs’ 111-104 win over Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/G2LZr0jAAR — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 19, 2017

For the Nets, Brook Lopez had 27 and 7 boards and Spencer Dinwiddie pitched in 18 and 7 assists off the bench.

76ers 105 (26-43), Celtics 99 (44-26)

Isaiah Thomas sat out a second straight game with a bone bruise, and the Celtics certainly missed him. They shot just 40% from the field and 21% from deep, putting up 99 points against a team that gives up 108 per. Dario Saric continued to make his case for Rookie of the Year, scoring key baskets in the fourth and dropping 23, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists overall.

Few positives for the C’s: Al Horford had a great all-around game (27 p, 8r, 6a) and Terry Rozier had the first double-double of his career off the bench (14p, 10r).

Pistons 112 (34-36), Suns 95 (22-48)

Detroit led by just two heading into the fourth quarter, but won the last twelve minutes 35-20. Andre Drummond had a monster double-double: 18 points and 18 boards. The Suns, who have been playing without Bledsoe, Knight, and Chandler, were also missing Devin Booker (right ankle) tonight. They shot just 35% from the field and 27% from three.

Pelicans 123 (29-41), Timberwolves 109 (28-41)

The Pelicans struggled initially after acquiring Boogie, but they seem to have figured things out, winning for the fourth time in five games. Anthony Davis was the catalyst tonight, posting 28 points and 12 rebounds.

AD makes it look so easy. pic.twitter.com/d6ZfTjKBOu — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 19, 2017

Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns (another former Wildcat) did his thing as well: 33 points and 6 boards. His team, however, has lost their last three.

Raptors 116 (41-29), Pacers 91 (35-34)

All five Toronto starters scored in double figures (led by DeRozan’s 22) as they cruised to a victory at home. These teams will meet twice more over the next two weeks, so Indiana will have their chance at revenge.

Trail Blazers 115 (32-37), Heat 104 (34-36)

Lillard time.

Dame has been on an absolute tear since the All-Star break, and it continued tonight. The sharpshooter dropped a season-high 49 points on 14/21 from the field and 9/12 from deep, helping lead his team to a crucial victory. The Blazers have now won 8 of 10 in March and sit just 1 game behind Denver for the 8th seed.

Spurs 118 (53-16), Kings 102 (27-43)

In a game where Kawhi notched just 12 points on 3/12 shooting, the Spurs still managed to reach 118. Six other players scored in double-figures, led by Pau Gasol’s 22. San Antonio had lost back-to-back contests, so they were certainly hungry for a victory.

One positive for the Kings was that their young guys played well: Buddy (18p, 5a, 5r), Cauley-Stein (18p, 5a, 4r), and Labissiere (14p, 7r).

Cavaliers 125 (46-23), Lakers 120 (20-50)

Kyrie Irving (46p) and D’Angelo Russell (career-high 40p) dueled in Los Angeles, with Uncle Drew eventually leading his team to victory.

What a duel. Kyrie drops 46 and D’Angelo finishes with a career-high 40. Cavs beat the Lakers, 125-120. pic.twitter.com/P5efM7qJUI — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 20, 2017

He got a lot of help from the rest of the Big Three, with LeBron registering 34p, 7a, 6r and Love pitching in 21p, 15r.

The Big Three = 🔥🔥🔥 Kyrie, LBJ & K-Love combined for 101 of the Cavs’ 125 Pts, the most the Big 3 has combined for in a game. Ever. pic.twitter.com/3z9KhW6B0e — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 20, 2017

Cleveland trailed by 10 entering the fourth quarter but put up 43 in the final twelve minutes. They have now locked up a spot in the playoffs.