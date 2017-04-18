Cavaliers 117, Pacers 111 (Cleveland leads 2-0)

The Big 3 were just too much to handle tonight.

Cavs hold on to beat the Pacers, 117-111. They now lead 2-0 in the series. @KyrieIrving: 37p@KingJames: 25p, 10r, 7a@kevinlove: 27p, 11r pic.twitter.com/lP7waPXmUq — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 18, 2017

This is the first time that Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving & LeBron James have all scored 25+ points in the same playoff game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S2RHKLk1DR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 18, 2017

Kevin Love got his 27 points on just 7 shot attempts. Since 1984, only four other players have achieved such a feat: Billups, Hayward, Dantley, and Stockton.

Unreal. Since 1984 only 4 players have scored 27+ with 7 or fewer shots, per @bball_ref. Billups, Hayward, Dantley, Stockton. And now Love. https://t.co/Q1SiB8wbxC — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 18, 2017

Indiana trailed by just 5 at the half, but Cleveland dominated the third quarter (33-20). Led by Paul George, who had 32 points overall, the Pacers chipped away in the final period, but could never quite get there.

Game 3 is Thursday.

Spurs 96, Grizzlies 82 (San Antonio leads 2-0)

San Antonio came out of the gates firing, and took a 19-point lead into the half.

The Grizz clawed their way back in the last two quarters, thanks in large part to Mike Conley (24 points 8 assists) and Z-Bo (18 points, 10 rebounds).

But this game was really all about Kawhi. With Memphis knocking on the door, the Klaw helped keep the Spurs on top. He dropped a playoff career-high 37 points on 9/14 from the field and 19/19 from the line.

Kawhi Leonard joins Dirk & Pierce as the only players since 1985-86 to make 19 free throws or more without missing in an #NBAPlayoffs game. pic.twitter.com/AGQcT22zGt — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 18, 2017

That’s 10 straight playoff wins vs. the Grizzlies for SA.

Game 3 is Thursday.