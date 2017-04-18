Cavaliers 117, Pacers 111 (Cleveland leads 2-0)

The Big 3 were just too much to handle tonight.

Kevin Love got his 27 points on just 7 shot attempts. Since 1984, only four other players have achieved such a feat: Billups, Hayward, Dantley, and Stockton.

Indiana trailed by just 5 at the half, but Cleveland dominated the third quarter (33-20). Led by Paul George, who had 32 points overall, the Pacers chipped away in the final period, but could never quite get there.

Game 3 is Thursday.

Spurs 96, Grizzlies 82 (San Antonio leads 2-0)

San Antonio came out of the gates firing, and took a 19-point lead into the half.

The Grizz clawed their way back in the last two quarters, thanks in large part to Mike Conley (24 points 8 assists) and Z-Bo (18 points, 10 rebounds).

But this game was really all about Kawhi. With Memphis knocking on the door, the Klaw helped keep the Spurs on top. He dropped a playoff career-high 37 points on 9/14 from the field and 19/19 from the line.

That’s 10 straight playoff wins vs. the Grizzlies for SA.

Game 3 is Thursday.