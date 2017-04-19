Raptors 106, Bucks 100 (Series tied at 1)

After notching just 4 points in a Game 1 loss, Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry bounced back tonight. The All-Star had 22 and 6 assists, and knocked down the dagger jumper.

Milwaukee trailed by 12 early in the fourth quarter, but Giannis (24 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists) helped lead them back.

The score was tied at 100 before the Raps finished on a 6-0 run.

Game 3 is Thursday at the Bradley Center.

Bulls 111, Celtics 97 (Boston leads 2-0)

Statement made.

The Bulls now hold a 2-0 series lead over top-seeded Boston.

Down go the Celtics! There has been only one instance of a 1-seed trailing an 8-seed 2-0 in NBA playoff history. 👀 pic.twitter.com/XDWJ84JnZL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 19, 2017

It was former Celtic Rajon Rondo who controlled the game, flirting with a triple-double: 11 points, 14 assists (Bulls playoff record), and 9 rebounds.

Rondo was dropping dimes in the first half. pic.twitter.com/8giXqoYZWQ — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 19, 2017

Isaiah Thomas struggled to get going, registering just 20 points on 6/15 from the field. Boston turned the ball over 16 times and allowed Chicago to shoot 51%.

Game 3 is Friday at the United Center.

Clippers 99, Jazz 91 (Series tied at 1)

With Rudy Gobert out, Utah struggled to contain DeAndre Jordan. The Clippers big man went for 18 points and 15 rebounds on 9/11. As a team, Los Angeles scored 60 points in the paint.

CP3 (21 points, 10 assists) and Blake Griffin (24 points) showed out as well.

Blake doing Blake things. pic.twitter.com/f6ebj8fJlT — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 19, 2017

The Jazz hung tough all night, but could never get over the hump.

Game 3 is Friday at Vivint Smart.