Cavs 118 (30-11), Suns 103 (13-29)

The Cavs hit 19 three-pointers and dished out 29 assists to route the Suns. Kyrie Irving led Cleveland with 26 and LeBron James had 21 points, 15 assists and 9 boards, too. Kevin Love sat with a sore back.

Heat 99 (13-30), Mavs 95 (14-28)

The Mavs came into this one winners of three straight, their longest streak of the season. They traded blows with the Heat, with the lead changing hands four times and the score being tied eight times. Goran Dragic’s 32 points was eventually too much for Dallas to overcome. The Dragon shot 11-15 from the field and got help from Tyler Johnson, who had 23 points off the bench.

Wizards 113 (23-19), Knicks 110 (19-25)

The Wizards jumped out to a 38-point first quarter, but the Knicks dropped 40 in the second to take a 67-66 lead at halftime. Carmelo Anthony exploded for 25 in that second quarter, bullying and shaking defenders. Then Washington stole the lead back, up 100-86 going into in the fourth quarter. The Knicks stormed back behind big plays from Anthony, Derrick Rose and Kristaps Porzingis.

New York led 110-109 with 48 seconds. Wall then made a pair of free throws and silenced the crowd with a stellar behind-the-back move and dunk. The Wizards led by three with 13.7 second left and the Knicks had the ball. They couldn’t even get a shot up, though. Wall stole the ball as Brandon Jennings tried to tie the game.

Wall finished with 29 points, 13 assists and 3 steals. Otto Porter Jr. made 6 three’s on his way to 23 points. Four other Wizards scored in double-figures. They had 29 assists on 44 field goals.

Melo finished with 34 points, Rose had 20 and KP had 15, but the Knicks have now won only three games in 2017.

That's how you seal a game. @JohnWall finishes with 29 points and 13 assists in the Wizards' 113-110 win. pic.twitter.com/61ZpNtvLcL — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 20, 2017

Spurs 118 (33-9), Nuggets 104 (17-24)

The Spurs used a 15-0 run to open the third quarter to take a commanding lead. Kawhi Leonard had 34 points for his fifth consecutive game of at least 30 points. Nikola Jokic went off for a career-high 35.

Kawhi pulls out a Kobe move. pic.twitter.com/5xj5Sq1zgD — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 20, 2017

Wolves 104 (15-28), Clippers 101 (29-15)

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Wolves back from a 12-point deficit in Los Angeles. Towns had 37, 12 rebounds and 5 assists for the game, beating DeAndre Jordan’s 29 points (career-high) and 16 rebounds.