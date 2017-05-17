Cavaliers 117, Celtics 104 (Cleveland leads 1-0)

Going into tonight, LeBron James had a 1-10 record in Game 1 on the road. This time, he would not be denied.

The King was aggressive from the start, dropping 15 points on 7/8 from the field in the 1st quarter alone.

LeBron gets off to a fast start in Game 1 on @NBAonTNT! pic.twitter.com/F6Hv4isBa3 — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2017

And he didn’t stop there, finishing with 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists on 14/24. That’s just not fair.

LeBron has been unreal tonight. pic.twitter.com/4OlYeK8rv8 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 18, 2017

LeBron has now dropped 30+ in seven straight postseason games. He got help from Kevin Love in this one: 32 points and 12 rebounds.

Kevin Love is just 2nd LeBron James teammate to have 30 points & 10 rebounds in a playoff game. Dwyane Wade did so three times. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 18, 2017

As a team, Cleveland shot 48% and forced 14 turnovers. They have yet to lose in the 2017 playoffs.

For the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas had 17 points and 10 assists on 7/19.

Game 2 is Friday.