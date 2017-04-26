Rockets 105, Thunder 99 (Houston wins 4-1)
For a second, it looked like Russell Westbrook was going to propel the Thunder to a big time win on the road. The Brodie had 20 points in the third, giving his team a five-point cushion heading into the final period.
🔥 THE BRODIE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sOO8w0PT1N
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 26, 2017
But they just couldn’t hold on. The Rockets were led by Harden’s 34 points and 8 rebounds, and now await San Antonio or Memphis.
Russ finished with 47 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists. He definitely deserves a major thank you for the historic season he blessed us with (and for this postgame entertainment).
Thanks for an unreal season. pic.twitter.com/1D77BBEKZP
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 26, 2017
Spurs 116, Grizzlies 103 (San Antonio leads 3-2)
Behind 28 points from Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs took care of business at home. Patty Mills also pitched in 20 points off the bench.
PATTY. THRILLS. pic.twitter.com/VKMy2Mj4eI
— The Ringer (@ringer) April 26, 2017
As a team, San Antonio shot 53% from the field and 50% from three. 116 is the most points either team has scored all series.
Mike Conley had 26 for the Grizz.
Mike Conley doing work. pic.twitter.com/KYnlf1dKMv
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 26, 2017
Game 6 is Thursday at FedEx Forum.
Jazz 96, Clippers 92 (Utah leads 3-2)
It seemed like neither team could put the ball in the hoop until the fourth quarter. Overall, the Jazz shot 43% and the Clips 42%.
But it was Utah that made the plays down the stretch. This was the biggest shot of the game, courtesy of ISO JOE:
Joe. Johnson. pic.twitter.com/A3hA8hhfk3
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 26, 2017
Los Angeles clearly felt the absence of Blake Griffin, who averaged 21.6 points during the regular season. CP3 had a game-high 28, but it just wasn’t enough.
Gordon Hayward returned after battling food poisoning and dropped 27 on 9/16 from the field. Utah will have an opportunity to clinch the series on their home floor. Game 6 is Friday.
