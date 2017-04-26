Rockets 105, Thunder 99 (Houston wins 4-1)

For a second, it looked like Russell Westbrook was going to propel the Thunder to a big time win on the road. The Brodie had 20 points in the third, giving his team a five-point cushion heading into the final period.

But they just couldn’t hold on. The Rockets were led by Harden’s 34 points and 8 rebounds, and now await San Antonio or Memphis.

Russ finished with 47 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists. He definitely deserves a major thank you for the historic season he blessed us with (and for this postgame entertainment).

Spurs 116, Grizzlies 103 (San Antonio leads 3-2)

Behind 28 points from Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs took care of business at home. Patty Mills also pitched in 20 points off the bench.

As a team, San Antonio shot 53% from the field and 50% from three. 116 is the most points either team has scored all series.

Mike Conley had 26 for the Grizz.

Game 6 is Thursday at FedEx Forum.

Jazz 96, Clippers 92 (Utah leads 3-2)

It seemed like neither team could put the ball in the hoop until the fourth quarter. Overall, the Jazz shot 43% and the Clips 42%.

But it was Utah that made the plays down the stretch. This was the biggest shot of the game, courtesy of ISO JOE:

Los Angeles clearly felt the absence of Blake Griffin, who averaged 21.6 points during the regular season. CP3 had a game-high 28, but it just wasn’t enough.

Gordon Hayward returned after battling food poisoning and dropped 27 on 9/16 from the field. Utah will have an opportunity to clinch the series on their home floor. Game 6 is Friday.