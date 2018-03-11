Post Up: Russell Westbrook’s Triple-Double Leads Thunder Past Spurs

Heat 129 (36-31), Wizards 102 (38-29)

The Heat achieved its highest scoring game of the year as eight players scored double-digit points as Miami finished the night with a blistering 59.1 percent field goal percentage. James Johnson led the way in scoring with 20 points on 8-for-9 shooting in just 20 minutes of work. Jodie Meeks scored 23 for the Wizards.

Udonis Haslem is still out here being a DAWG 😈 (via @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/Aef9ByhF0j — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 11, 2018

Hornets 122 (29-38), Suns 115 (19-49)

Seven players scored in double-digits for the Suns but it wasn’t enough to overcome the absence of Devin Booker. Dwight Howard notched 30 points, 12 rebounds and four steals while Nic Batum scored 29, grabbed 12 boards and dished out seven dimes.

Grizzlies 80 (18-48), Mavericks 114 (21-45)

The Grizzlies fell apart in the first half as the Mavericks ran out to a 31-13 halftime lead and were never able to claw their way back in. Dallas got big scoring nights out of Harrison Barnes (25 points), J.J. Barea (20) and Doug McDermott (20).

Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies in scoring again with 17 points.

Spurs (37-29), Thunder (39-29)

The Spurs received good news before tip-off regarding the potential return of Kawhi Leonard next week, but San Antonio couldn’t ever get a substantial run together as it failed to outscore Oklahoma City in each quarter.

Russell Westbrook recorded his 19th triple-double of the year with 21 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds and Mr. Thunder himself Nick Collison received a standing ovation for his season-high seven points.

am HERE for the Nick Collison renaissance buckets (via @okcthunder) pic.twitter.com/MUPtlrWT02 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 11, 2018

Magic 105 (20-47), Clippers 113 (36-29)

Jonathon Simmons scored a team-high 24 for the Magic but the Clippers were still able to pull out the dub behind a combined 46 points between Lou Williams and Tobias Harris. 10 of Williams’ 25 points came in the final quarter.

The loss was the Magic’s fourth in a row while the Clippers moved up a half-game on the Nuggets to take sole possession of eight place in the Western Conference.