Post Up: Brodie At The Buzzer

Thunder 110 (34-26), Kings 107 (18-40)

The most back-and-forth game of the night, fittingly, featured the craziest ending. The Thunder led by 23 after the first quarter before the Kings came storming back to take a five-point lead headed into the fourth. With OKC up by two, Justin Jackson tied it on a put-back with exactly one second to go.

Justin Jackson tied the game with this clutch put-back. Let’s just not talk about what happened in the one second after this. pic.twitter.com/XuufEVGWdm — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 23, 2018

It turns out one second was just enough time for Russell Westbrook to send the Sacramento crowd home in disappointment.

Knicks 120 (24-36), Magic 113 (18-40)

Trey Burke scored a season-high 26 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 23 more as the Knicks erased an early deficit to open the second half of the season with a victory. This was the Knicks’ first win since losing Kristaps Porzingis to a torn ACL, snapping an eight-game skid. Meanwhile the Magic lost their fourth in a row and were led by 25 from Evan Fournier.

Hornets 111 (25-33), Nets 96 (19-41)

Dwight Howard had a double-double in the first quarter to set the tone for Charlotte, who rolled to a 15-point win. Howard finished with 15 points and 24 rebounds, and Kemba Walker had 31 points to go with seven assists. Dante Cunningham led the Nets with 22 points, but Brooklyn shot just 39 percent for the game.

Dwight has 10 points and 11 boards. It’s the first quarter. (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/lhi4HCW8J6 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 23, 2018

Wizards 110 (34-24), Cavaliers 103 (34-23)

A late onslaught from LeBron James — 14-straight points to erase an 11-point deficit — wasn’t enough to deliver Cleveland a win at home. Bradley Beal had 18 points and Kelly Oubre had 17 for the Wizards, who are now 8-2 since John Wall went down with a knee injury. LeBron led the Cavs with 32.

76ers 116 (31-25), Bulls 115 (20-38)

The Sixers scored the final six points of the game over the last 35 seconds to pull off a win in Chicago. With just five seconds left and the Bulls clinging to a one-point lead, Denzel Valentine fouled Ben Simmons. Simmons calmly stepped to the line and knocked down the winning free throws. He had a team-high 32 points to go with 11 assists. Joel Embiid had 30 points and 15 rebounds of his own, and Bobby Portis came off the bench to net a career-high 38 for the Bulls.

Warriors 134 (45-14), Clippers 127 (30-27)

It took the full 48 minutes for the Warriors to finally shake the Clippers, but they did so behind 44 points from Steph Curry on 8-11 shooting from three. Golden State led by 10 going into the fourth quarter, but a late run capped by a three from Lou Williams brought the Clippers to within two. Williams finished with 19 points off the bench and Tobias Harris led L.A. with 22. After the Williams three, which came with 2:26 to go, Curry hit two more of his own to keep the Clippers at bay.