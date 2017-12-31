Wizards 114 (21-16), Bulls 110 (13-23)

The Wizards outlasted a strong game from Kris Dunn (19 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds) to grab this win. Bradley Beal scored 15 straight points in the fourth quarter en route to 39 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists for the game. John Wall added 21 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Timberwolves 107 (23-14), Pacers 90 (19-18)

Minnesota jumped out to a 17-0 start and never looked back. They built a 29-point lead behind 26 points from Jimmy Butler and a monster stat line from Karl-Anthony Towns, registering 18 points, 14 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Celtics 108 (30-10), Nets 105 (13-23)

The Celtics survived multiple comeback attempts from the Nets with 28 points from Kyrie Irving. He and the Cs overcame 17 turnovers and 22 points and 12 rebounds from Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Rockets 148 (26-9), Lakers 142 (11-24)

Before he left the game late in the fourth quarter, James Harden went off for 40 points and 11 dimes. But the young Lakers wouldn’t let go of the lead. Julius Randle had 29 and 13, Josh Hart had 26, Kyle Kuzma had 23 and Tyler Ennis had 20 points for the purple and gold. But then Chris Paul took over, scoring 15 total points in both overtime periods.

Mavericks 116 (13-25), Thunder 113 (20-17)

Dennis Smith Jr had 12 points late in the game to put the Thunder away and earn the Mavs their fourth straight win. Smith Jr wound up with 19 points and 6 dimes, complimented by 24 points from Harrison Barnes. Russell Westbrook had 38 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists in the loss.

Clippers 106 (16-19), Hornets 98 (13-23)

Though Kemba Walker scored 30 points for the Hornets, Lou Williams went bonkers, scoring 40 points and handing out 8 dimes off the bench.

Grizzlies 114 (12-25), Kings 96 (12-24)

Memphis never gave Sacramento a chance tonight. The Grizz held a 33-point lead, shooting 54 percent for the game. Tyreke Evans had 26 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in his return to Sac-Town.

Sixers 123 (17-19), Suns 110 (14-24)

The Sixers shot 56 percent as a team and Dario Saric, JJ Redick, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid all scored at least 20 points tonight.