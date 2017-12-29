Celtics 99 (29-10), Rockets 98 (25-8)

The Celtics came back from down 26 to beat the Rockets in truly bizarre fashion. After Boston spent nearly the entire second half eating away at Houston’s lead, Jayson Tatum pulled the Celtics to within one with seven seconds left. Then James Harden committed an offensive foul before the ball was thrown inbounds. Al Horford gave Boston the lead a few seconds later. Then, on the ensuing inbounds, Harden did it again, allowing the Celtics to escape with the win. Kyrie Irving led Boston with 26 points and Harden had 34 to lead the Rockets, who have now lost four in a row.

Here’s that first foul on Harden. What do you think? (via @AdamJosephSport) pic.twitter.com/TF1nL0PfSY — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 29, 2017

Bucks 102 (18-15), Timberwolves 96 (22-14)

The Bucks staged a dramatic comeback of their own, beating the Timberwolves after trailing by as many as 20. Milwaukee heard some boos from the hometown crowd Thursday, but responded thanks to 26 points from Eric Bledsoe. The Bucks held Minnesota to a season-low 12 points in the fourth quarter while scoring 27 of their own. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 to lead the Timberwolves.

Trail Blazers 114 (18-16), 76ers 110 (15-19)

The Blazers trailed by 18 in the second half. Then Shabazz Napier took over. The guard scored 20 of his 21 points in the second half, seemingly doing it all in the fourth quarter as Portland staged the final epic comeback of the night. CJ McCollum had 34 to lead the way for Portland, which was playing without Damian Lillard. Joel Embiid had 29 for the 76ers.

Magic 102 (12-24), Pistons 89 (19-15)

The Magic snapped their nine-game losing streak thanks to 19 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds from Elfrid Payton. Marreese Speights had 16 off the bench, 12 of them coming in a row for Orlando, spanning the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth. Tobias Harris had 21 for the Pistons, while Andre Drummond had 17 points and 18 rebounds.

Spurs 119 (25-11), Knicks 107 (17-18)

The Spurs improved to 17-2 at home behind 25 points from LaMarcus Aldridge, sending the Knicks to their fourth-straight loss. All five San Antonio starters scored in double figures and the Spurs shot 51 percent for the game. Michael Beasley had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Knicks.