Post Up: Donovan Mitchell Steps Up as Jazz Win 10th Straight

Knicks 92 (23-35), 76ers 108 (29-25)

The Knicks continued their downward spiral into the lottery but the Sixers’ star of the night wasn’t one you’d expect as T.J. McConnell recorded his first career triple-double 10 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and six steals off the bench.

The gang is HYPE for TJ McConnell’s triple-double 😂😂😂 (via @Sixers) pic.twitter.com/ZhvWUaUVrG — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 13, 2018

ROBERT COVINGTON OUT HERE LOOKING TO MAKE POSTERS 😱😱😱😱 (via @Sixers) pic.twitter.com/1LHkx9whQF — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 13, 2018

Iverson is in Phila tonight. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/F893RgFFhV — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 13, 2018

Pelicans 118 (30-25), Pistons 103 (27-29)

Since winning five straight to open the Blake Griffin era, the Pistons have dropped back-t0-back games. Anthony Davis’ hot streak continued as he dropped 38 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, single-handedly outscoring the Pistons’ froncourt duo of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond.

Clippers 114 (28-26), Nets 101 (19-38)

Despite a strong finish, the Nets were once again plagued by a slow start. Lou Williams led the Clippers with 20 points but six others scored in double-digits.

D’Angelo Russell and Joe Harris each scored 16 for the Nets.

If you haven’t been watching, Jarrett Allen is starting to become a serious dawg on both ends of the floor 📈☝🏽 (via @BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/QYvFfTtas4 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 13, 2018

Magic 101 (18-38), Bulls 105 (20-36)

Zach LaVine’s late-game heroics continued as his steal off of an inbounds pass that led to a dunk on the other end broke a 101-101 stalemate. LaVine finished the night with 18 points while rookie stud Lauri Markkanen led the Bulls with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Mario Hezojna scored a game-high 24 for the Magic.

AND THAT’S ONE WAY TO SECURE THE DUB! Zach LaVine with the steal AND dunk in Chicago. 💪🏽 (via @chicagobulls) pic.twitter.com/l7khj0KxXa — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 13, 2018

Spurs 99 (35-23), Jazz 101 (29-28)

Despite a lackluster shooting night, rookie phenom Donovan Mitchell was able to pull it together in the fourth quarter as he scored five points in the final minute to give the Jazz its 10th consecutive win. Finishing the night with 25 points, Mitchell became the first rookie since Wilt Chamberlain to lead his team in scoring over a 10-game win streak.

Donovan Mitchell stopped ON A DIME 👀🔥 (via @utahjazz) pic.twitter.com/FFd4lSkoJY — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 13, 2018

Suns 83 (18-39), Warriors 129 (43-13)

The Warriors’ starters set the tone by shooting 61 percent from the field and the bench carried its weight, too, as the self-coached Warriors thrashed the Suns. Steph Curry led the Warriors with 22 points.

On the bright side, newly acquired point guard Elfrid Payton scored 29 points on 11-for-18 shooting for the Suns.