Post Up: Donny Buckets Goes off Against the Spurs

Pacers 109 (42-31), Clippers 104 (38-34)

The Pacers went on a 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter to hold off the Clippers. Bojan Bogdnovic scored 28 points for Indiana.

Nuggets 108 (40-33), Wizards 100 (40-32)

Jamal Murray, Will Barton and Nikola Jokic combined for 73 points tonight. The Nuggets outscored the Wizards in the fourth quarter to hang on for the win.

Cavaliers 120 (43-29), Suns 95 (19-54)

The Cavs made their run in the second quarter, outscoring the Suns by 21 points. They had five players score at least 11 points and 12 of their 13 players scored at least 1 point.

Timberwolves 108 (42-31), Knicks 104 (26-47)

The Knicks stormed back from a 16-point deficit to take a 7-point lead in the second half. The Wolves regained control with a 14-5 run. Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 13 rebounds.

It wasn't easy, but a win is a win. Highlights from the night ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o0gWKNwHaN — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 24, 2018

Raptors 116 (54-19), Nets 112 (23-50)

Brooklyn had control for most of the game, riding a 14-point lead. Kyle Lowry came up with a triple-double to lead the Raptors back.

Bucks 118 (38-34), Bulls 105 (24-48)

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a sprained right ankle so the Bucks’ bench scored 70 points. They also won even though the Bulls had 15 more rebounds.

Thunder 105 (44-30), Heat 99 (39-34)

Russell Westbrook decided he didn’t want to lose this game. 17 of his 29 points came in the fourth quarter. He rounded that out by grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing 8 assists.

Spurs 124 (43-30), Jazz 120 (41-32)

Donvan Mitchell caught fire in the fourth quarter. He nailed three clutch shots to keep the Jazz alive, finishing with 35 points. But Utah couldn’t keep up on the boards, losing that battle by 15. And LaMarcus Aldridge dropped a career-high 45 points.

Celtics 105 (49-23), Trail Blazers 100 (44-28)

Marcus Morris was huge again for the Celtics. He stepped up to score a game-high 30 points with Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving sidelined with injuries. The Cs outscored the Blazers by 15 in the fourth quarter.

Warriors 106 (54-18), Hawks 94 (21-52)

The Hawks had a 15-point lead in this game and the Dubs were able to overcome that deficit. But Stephen Curry suffered a left knee sprain in the fourth quarter.