Knicks 113 (14-13), Lakers 109 (10-16) OT

The Lakers scored the final five points of regulation to force overtime, but the Knicks never trailed in OT, riding 37 points from Kristaps Porzingis to a thrilling win at the Garden. Enes Kanter helped Porzingis out with 14 points (7-10 FG) and 11 rebounds. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 24 to lead the Lakers.

Mavericks 95 (8-20), Spurs 89 (19-9)

Kawhi Leonard returned to the court and provided a few highlights for the Spurs, but they still fell at Dallas, thanks to five Mavericks in double-figures. Leonard had 13 points in his return to help out LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 23 points and 13 boards. Harrison Barnes led the balanced Dallas attack with 17 points.

Cavaliers 123 (20-8), Hawks 114 (6-21)

To no one’s surprise, LeBron James was nearly flawless on Tuesday. His 25 points came on 11 of 13 shooting. He also had just two turnovers and a career-high-tying 17 assists. That helped the Cavs win their 15th game in 16 tries, as Cleveland got going early thanks to nine first-quarter threes. Kyle Korver went 6-9 from three, and as a team, Cleveland shot 20-38 from deep. That was too much for Taurean Prince (24 points, seven rebounds, six assists) and Kent Bazemore (20 points, eight rebounds) to keep up with.

Nets 103 (11-15), Wizards 98 (14-13)

Allen Crabbe’s three with 44 seconds left put the Nets up two, lifting them to a close win in Brooklyn. That helped overshadow Crabbe’s rough shooting night — he went just 3-15 from the field, with 14 of those attempts coming from three. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Joe Harris each had 16 to lead the Nets, and Bradley Beal led all scorers with 28.

Nuggets 103 (15-12), Pistons 84 (14-13)

Jamal Murray‘s 28 points were plenty for a Denver team still playing without Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic. Of course it helped that the Pistons committed 20 turnovers and shot 35 percent for the game. Langston Galloway had 18 points on 5-7 three-point shooting to lead Detroit.

Kings 99 (9-18), Suns 92 (9-20)

The Kings used a 13-0 fourth-quarter run to pull ahead and hold off the Suns. George Hill led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds for Sacramento and T.J. Warren had 18 for the Suns. Phoenix has now lost four in a row.

76ers 118 (14-13), Timberwolves 112 (16-12) OT

The lead changed hands three times in the final minute of regulation, starting with a Jimmy Butler three with 47 seconds remaining. Joel Embiid answered 15 seconds later, before Butler hit another three with 17 seconds left. Embiid then drew a foul and tied the game at the line, sending it to overtime. From there, the 76ers took control, with Embiid and JJ Reddick each scoring seven in the extra session. Embiid had 28 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists, to go with 26 from Reddick. Butler had 38 for Minnesota.