Pelicans 115 (27-21), Rockets 113 (34-13)

DeMarcus Cousins‘ triple-double (15 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) and the Pelicans’ win is now just a sidebar to this one, as Cousins left with an achilles injury late in the game. He will have an MRI to confirm. If that turns out to in fact be his injury, it throws a huge wrench into the Pelicans’ season and derails what was an All-Star campaign for Boogie. Meanwhile for the Rockets, Chris Paul had 38 points in the loss.

New Orleans All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins has initial diagnosis of a torn left Achilles’ tendon, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. He’s on way now to get MRI to confirm. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2018

Hornets 121 (20-27), Hawks 110 (14-34)

Kemba Walker scored five quick points late in the fourth quarter to give the Hornets a boost in a game that was close throughout. That put Charlotte ahead 114-110 and the Hawks never scored again. Walker finished with 29 points, but Dwight Howard led the way with 18 points, 15 rebounds, and seven blocks. Kent Bazemore led the Hawks with 26 points.

Dwight should make you think twice about taking it to the rim. 💪 (via @hornets) pic.twitter.com/f47zK3i3nF — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 27, 2018

Cavaliers 115 (28-19), Pacers 108 (26-23)

LeBron James had a triple-double (26 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists) as the Cavaliers beat the Pacers for the first time this season. The Cavs led most of the night before a late Pacers charge made it interesting. Victor Oladipo had 25 for Indiana, which failed to complete a four-game sweep of Cleveland in 2017-18.

Jazz 97 (21-28), Raptors 93 (32-15)

Ricky Rubio hit a three with four seconds left that turned a one-point deficit into a two-point lead and eventually a win in Toronto. After a DeMar DeRozan miss on the other end, Royce O’Neale hit two free throws to provide the final score. Jonas Valanciunas led all scorers with 28 points, while Donovan Mitchell had 26 to lead the Jazz.

Lakers 108 (19-29), Bulls 103 (18-31)

The Lakers blew a 12-point fourth-quarter lead, but held on behind 25 points from Brandon Ingram and 19 from Jordan Clarkson. Nikola Mirotic scored 14 points in the fourth (and 18 for the game) to spur the Bulls’ comeback. He hit a three to make it 95-92 Chicago with 4:11 to play before Ingram scored eight in the final minutes.

Julius drives through the middle of the lane and finishes with contact #LakeShow (📺: @SpectrumSN & @spectdeportes) pic.twitter.com/Xplre62JCM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 27, 2018

Clippers 109 (24-24), Grizzlies 100 (17-31)

40 points and 10 assists from Lou Williams was more than the Grizzlies could handle as the Clippers snapped a three-game losing streak. DeAndre Jordan had 15 points and nine rebounds in a game in which he took over first place on the Clippers’ all-time games played list. Mario Chalmers and Jarell Martin each had 17 for the Grizzlies.

Bucks 116 (25-22), Nets 91 (18-31)

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a two-game absence by scoring 41 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in Milwaukee’s win over the Nets. With the win, the Bucks have now won two in a row for the first time since late December. DeMarre Carroll and D’Angelo Russell each had 14 to lead the Nets, who struggled from the field all night. They shot just 37 percent overall and went 8-34 from three.

Trail Blazers 107 (27-22), Mavericks 93 (16-33)

The Blazers won their fourth game in their last five tries on Friday behind 28 points from Damian Lillard and 20 from CJ McCollum. Portland led for the entire second half despite letting Dallas climb to within two. Harrison Barnes had 21 to lead the Mavericks.

76ers 97 (24-21), Spurs 78 (32-19)

The Sixers beat the Spurs in San Antonio for the first time since 2004 behind 21 points from Ben Simmons and 18 from Joel Embiid. Philly led by as many as 25 and did not trail after the first quarter. LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 18 points as they lost at home for just the fourth time this season.

Knicks 107 (22-28), Suns 85 (17-32)

Enes Kanter scored 15 of his 20 points in the first quarter to put the Knicks ahead early in a game they never trailed. The win ended the Knicks’ three-game losing streak and was the final stop on a seven-game road swing. Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points of his own and Trey Burke added 18. TJ Warren led the Suns with 20.