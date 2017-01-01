Grizzlies 112 (22-14), Kings 98 (14-19)

Mike Conley remained questionable to play right until the opening tip, but wound up scoring 22 points with eight boards in Memphis’ second straight W. The Grizzlies shot the lights out in this one, netting 17-of-35 shots from beyond the arc (including four from JaMychal Green). DeMarcus Cousins may not have had the most productive night – racking up five fouls before the end of the third quarter – but Boogie provided an entertaining with Z-Bo early on.

Boogie trying to take Zbo one-on-one after the whistle 😂 pic.twitter.com/lA9CkgEoZk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2016

Bucks 116 (16-16), Bulls 96 (16-18)

Malcolm Brogdon became the first rookie this season to record a triple-double, going off for 15 points, 12 dimes and 11 boards through 29 minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the show in this one however; just look at his stat line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is off the charts good. He had 35 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 blocks tonight. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 1, 2017

Combining Antetokounmpo and Brogdon’s efforts with a 27-point night from Jabari Parker, and the Bucks had little trouble putting away the slumping Bulls. Coach Fred Hoiberg benched Rajon Rondo through the entirety of Saturday’s game, which didn’t sit well with the hot-headed veteran.

But Rondo conceded he’s not a great fit for the way the Bulls currently are playing. “I’m most effective when we get stops,” he said. “I’m able to get on the break and create and do what I do best and not in a slowdown game when teams load the paint on us.” Asked if he feels he’s being singled out, Rondo answered cryptically. “I’m Rajon Rondo,” he said. “It is what it is.”

Cavaliers 121 (25-7), Hornets 109 (19-15)

The J.R. Smith and Kyrie Irving-less Cavs took care of business in Charlotte, shooting over 50% from the field in a win over Kemba Walker (37 points) and the Hornets. Jordan McRae made the most of his spot start in the backcourt, scoring 20 points, including three treys. Kay Felder impressed as well off the bench.

Rockets 129 (25-9), Knicks 122 (16-17)

The Knicks were hard-pressed to compete in this one, entering Saturday’s road match-up without Kristaps Porzingis or Courtney Lee. Despite getting outscored 42-23 in the second quarter, Jeff Hornacek’s squad managed to keep the game relatively close; thanks largely to a breakout performance from Brandon Jennings, who received his first start alongside Derrick Rose.

James Harden lit the Knicks up, however, shooting 14-of-26 from the field in the NBA’s first ever 50-15-15 triple-double. Harden’s career-high 53 points tied Wilt Chamberlain for the most points scored in a triple-double.

James Harden speaking about his historic performance. First player ever to post a 50-15-15 stat line. #Rockets50 pic.twitter.com/92ykeZWUb6 — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 1, 2017

Thunder 114 (21-13), Clippers 88 (22-14)

This one got ugly in a hurry for Doc Rivers and the Clippers. Russell Westbrook completed his triple-double within the first half, finishing the night with 17 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds (and just one turnover!). Enes Kanter came off the bench to score a game-high 23 points, taking advantage of the short-handed Clippers.

I'm getting this strange impression Chris Paul and Blake Griffin are important to the success of the Clippers. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 1, 2017

Jazz 91 (21-13), Suns 86 (10-24)

Devin Booker turned in a quality 20-point performance with eight boards and eight dimes, but the Jazz escaped with their third straight W. Utah began the game with a healthy starting five, but it didn’t last long; George Hill left after taking an elbow to the face at the end of the first quarter. Nevertheless, Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert each tallied 18 points and Rodney Hood added 13 to wrap up the victory.