Pacers 107 (15-14), Wizards 105 (12-15)

Bradley Beal nailed a deep two to tie this one up with 15 seconds remaining. Then it was Thad Young’s turn. The big fella drove the lane and hit the tough game-winning floater:

Paul George led all scorers with 27 points. Jeff Teague pitched in 23 and 10 assists. Gortat had his 15th double-double of the season for Washington: 21 points and 13 boards.

Bulls 113 (14-13), Pistons 82 (14-16)

The Bulls entered this game having lost their last three…and they were clearly determined not to make it four. They won the opening period 35-19 and never looked back, dropping 69 in the first half after putting up the same number through four quarters on Friday. All five starters scored in double figures and Rajon Rondo flirted with a triple-double (10p, 14a, 8r). Chicago shot 59.8% for the game.

Hawks 110 (14-14), Thunder 108 (16-12)

Russell Westbrook went off (46p, 11r, 7a), but it still wasn’t enough for the Thunder to get the W. Millsap (30p, 11r) nailed the go-ahead jumper with 12.7 seconds remaining. Steven Adams had a chance to send it to OT, but his putback dunk was just a bit too late:

Dennis Schroder led ATL with 31 points on 10/16 from the field.

Timberwolves 115 (8-19), Suns 108 (8-20)

Minnesota’s young bloods took control of this one, as KAT, Wiggins, and LaVine combined for 77 points (28, 26, and 23 respectively). Zach got two of his on this ridiculous breakaway slam:

Eric Bledsoe dropped 27 for the Suns, who have lost three straight.

Nuggets 117 (12-16), Mavericks 107 (7-21)

Denver is rolling. Behind Nikola Jokic’s ridiculous night (27p, 15a, 9r), the Nuggets secured their third straight victory. Deron Williams had 23 points and 8 assists for Dallas.