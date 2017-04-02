Clippers 115 (47-31), Lakers 104 (21-55)

Despite a career-high 19 points from David Nwaba– who will soon join the L.A. D-Fenders for their D-League playoff run- the Lakers dropped their fourth straight, shooting 43.3% as a team. After learning they’ll be without Austin Rivers for the rest of the season, the Clippers dropped 60 second half points, riding a game-high 36 points from Blake Griffin. Having already clinched a playoff spot, the Clippers are within one game of the Western Conference’s fourth seed.

Bulls 106 (37-39), Hawks 104 (39-37)

Rajon Rondo for Most Improved Player, anyone? The former Celtic dropped 25 points with 11 boards and six dimes, leading Chicago to victory alongside Jimmy Butler‘s 33 points. Dennis Schroder went off for 29 in this one, but the Hawks were saddled with their eighth loss in the last 10 games.

Nets 121 (17-59), Magic 111 (27-50)

Brook Lopez went for 30 points on his 29th victory, helping Brooklyn overcome a 22-point, 15-rebound showing from Aaron Gordon. Elfrid Payton‘s triple-double went to waste, as Trevor Booker scored 23 off the bench to seal the home W. One relevant tidbit from Nets-land…

Indiana is now in 9th place after losing to Toronto. #Nets get Indy's 2nd rd pick if they miss out, which would total 4 picks in June. — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) April 2, 2017

Kings 123 (30-47), Timberwolves 117 (30-45)

Buddy Hield continues to benefit from his new surroundings, scoring a team-high 22 points alongside Ty Lawson‘s 21. The Wolves featured a pair of stellar performances- Andrew Wiggins scored 32 while Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 26, but Tom Thibodeau’s squad continued their erratic play with Saturday’s loss.

Trail Blazers 130 (38-38), Suns 117 (22-55)

Damian Lillard‘s 31 points and C.J. McCollum‘s 29 guided Portland to their sixth straight victory, now with a 2.5 game cushion in the Western Conference’s eight-seed. Meyers Leonard stepped up with a 13-rebounds, 12-point double-double; a welcome sign, following news that Jusuf Nurkic would be out for the season with a leg fracture.