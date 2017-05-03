Celtics 129, Wizards 119 (Boston leads 2-0)

What a game.

Isaiah Thomas WENT OFF on Tuesday night, dropping a postseason career-high 53 points (including 29 in the fourth quarter/OT) and leading Boston to victory. He is the fifth Celtics player to score 50+ in a playoff game.

Isaiah Thomas’ 53 points are the most in an #NBAPlayoffs game since Allen Iverson scored 55 in 2003. pic.twitter.com/fO3Z9SFwMq — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) May 3, 2017

Afterwards, IT dedicated the performance to his late sister, who would have turned 23 today. Respect.

John Wall did his thing (40 points, 13 assists), but the Wizards once again blew an early lead. They were up by 13 after the first quarter.

Game 3 is Friday at the Verizon Center.

Warriors 106, Jazz 94 (Golden State leads 1-0)

It was a team effort for the Dubs, with all five starters scoring in double figures (led by Curry’s 22 in just three quarters of work).

Curry just put Gobert in the blender 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/yz0oTFeLYr — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 3, 2017

Draymond Green had another great all around performance, posting 17 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks. He now has 19 rejections in just five playoff games.

No one on Utah could really get going. Their leading scorer was Rudy Gobert, who had just 13.

Game 2 is Friday at Oracle.