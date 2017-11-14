Raptors 129 (8-5), Rockets 113 (11-4)

DeMar DeRozan had 27 points and the Raptors made 14 threes, helping them hold off James Harden and the Rockets for a big win on the road. Toronto has now won three of its last four games, scoring at least 119 points in each of those victories.

Harden had 38 points, 11 assists, and made all 19 of his free throws to set a single-game franchise record. Harden also shot just 8-25 from the field and committed nine turnovers.

The Beard’s efforts weren’t enough to counter a Toronto team that set a record of its own with 45 points in the second quarter — the most in single quarter in team history. The Raptors led 76-64 at the half.

Kyle Lowry had 19 points and 19 assists, while rookie OG Anunoby had 16 more. It all added up to…this:

Celtics 109 (13-2), Nets 102 (5-9)

We’re coming up on a month since the last time the Celtics lost a game. Boston picked up its 13th in a row on Tuesday behind 25 points from the now-masked Kyrie Irving.

As they have done for much of the season, the Nets made their opponents work for it. An 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter brought Brooklyn within four and kept the pressure on, forcing the Celtics to make free throws down the stretch.

Marcus Morris had a season-high 21 points for the Celtics and 11 came in the fourth quarter.

Joe Harris played 20 minutes and led the Nets with 19 points on 7-14 shooting and was 5-11 from three.

While the Celtics have seemed unstoppable of late, the difficulty level will go up a bit on Thursday when they host the defending champs for an 8 p.m. ET tip.

Spurs 97 (9-5), Mavericks 91 (2-13)

The Mavericks’ woeful start to the season continued as they hung tough with the Spurs but weren’t quite able to get over the hump in the closing minutes.

Dennis Smith Jr. continued to be the bright spot for Dallas. He went 10-23 from the field (5-11 from three) for a team-high 27 points.

On the other end, LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and Patty Mills had 19 more. The Spurs also struggled from distance (6-26), but found just enough elsewhere to survive.